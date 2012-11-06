Hamburger SV's Slobodan Rajkovic (L) and Werder Bremen's Tom Trybull fight for the ball during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Hamburg, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN Hamburg SV central defender Slobodan Rajkovic has been ruled out for at least two weeks after tearing a thigh muscle in training as he was about to make a first-team comeback following months in the reserves, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who was sent to the reserves in July after fighting with a team mate during training and calling his coach Thorsten Fink "two-faced", had been due to rejoin the senior team on Wednesday.

"He will be out for two or three weeks," Fink said on the club website (www.hsv.de). "I feel sorry for Boban. He had big plans but now he has been ruled out."

The coach had said recently he would give the strong defender a second chance.

