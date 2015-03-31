BERLIN Relegation-threatened Hanover 96 are likely to be without forward Artur Sobiech for the last eight games of the season after he tore ligaments in his right knee in training on Tuesday, the club said.

The 24-year-old Polish international, who has scored twice in 19 league games this season, sustained the injury in a challenge with a team mate.

Sobiech only returned to training on Tuesday following another knee ligament injury.

Hanover, who are two points above the relegation playoff spot, travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

