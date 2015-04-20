BERLIN Struggling Hanover 96 appointed Michael Frontzeck to replace sacked coach Tayfun Korkut on Monday, handing the former Germany international a deal for the last five matches of the season.

Frontzeck, a former assistant coach at Hanover in 2004/5, has the difficult task of keeping them up despite their current 13-game winless run in the league.

Korkut was sacked earlier on Monday, two days after a 4-0 defeat by Bayern Leverkusen left them fighting for Bundesliga survival with five matches remaining.

Their recent woeful form has seen the side fail to win since mid-December and they sit two points above the relegation playoff spot in 15th place.

"Michael Frontzeck has our full trust as the new coach to keep the team in the top division," said Hanover boss Martin Kind in a statement.

"In the remaining matches it is exclusively about Hanover 96 staying in the Bundesliga."

The 51-year-old Frontzeck has also coached Alemannia Aachen and Borussia Moenchengladbach.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien and martyn Herman)