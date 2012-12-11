India need seven wickets for victory on final day
India's spinners sent back the top three Bangladesh batsmen in the second innings of the one-off test at Hyderabad on Sunday to keep the hosts on course for victory.
BERLIN Hanover 96 midfielder Lars Stindl has undergone successful surgery for a ligament injury in his right foot but a return date has not yet been set for the 24-year-old German, the Europa League competitors said on Tuesday.
Stindl was injured during the 2-2 draw at Spain's Levante in the Europa League last week and was taken off.
"Everything has gone well," the club said in a statement following the player's surgery in Switzerland. "But it is still unclear how long he will be out of action."
Hanover have qualified top of Europa League Group L for the next round of the competition.
Jordan Spieth putted superbly on Pebble Beach’s bumpy, rain-softened greens to surge six strokes clear after the third round of the weather-hit AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday.
Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.