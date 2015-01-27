BERLIN Hanover 96 have re-signed Didier Ya Konan until the end of the season, with the option of an extra 12 months at the club beyond that, after the striker spent a short spell in Saudi Arabia.

"I am coming home," a beaming Ya Konan told reporters. "It is a great feeling, I am proud to be wearing the Hanover shirt again and playing in front of such fans."

The 30-year-old Ivorian, who scored 45 goals in 153 games in all competitions for the German club between 2009-14, left for Al-Ittihad last summer.

"Didier has unique abilities as a striker," said coach Tayfun Korkut. "We will work with him on his fitness and then we will have an additional, first-class alternative for our attack."

Hanover are eighth in the Bundesliga which restarts on Friday after a winter break.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)