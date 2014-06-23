Former Tour champion Pingeon dies of heart attack
PARIS Former Tour de France champion Roger Pingeon has died of a heart attack at the age of 76, the mayor of the French town where he was living said on Sunday.
Hertha Berlin have signed Dutch centre-back John Heitinga on a free transfer from Fulham, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.
Heitinga, who has won 87 caps for his country, agreed a two-year deal.
"I was desperate to play in the Bundesliga, that's why I'm really looking forward to playing for Hertha," the 30-year-old said on the Bundlesliga website (www.bundesliga.com).
Sporting director Michael Preetz said: "John Heitinga is a defender with international experience, from whom our younger players in particular will learn a lot."
Heitinga began his career with Ajax in 2001, before moves to Atletico Madrid and Everton.
He joined Fulham on a free transfer in January this year and played 14 times for the Cottagers before they were relegated to the Championship.
(Writing by Stephen Wood; editing by Clare Lovell)
PARIS A planned merger between Parisian rugby powerhouses Racing 92 and Stade Francais has been cancelled, Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti said on Sunday, six days after the proposal was first announced to fierce opposition.
PARIS Referee Wayne Barnes was the focus of criticism after France's astonishing 20-18 victory over Wales on Saturday, which ended with 20 minutes added time, a disputed substitution and fierce debate about the official's failure to award a penalty try.