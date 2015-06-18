BERLIN Hertha Berlin have snapped up talented winger Mitchell Weiser from Bayern Munich on a three-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Weiser, who joined Bayern from Cologne in 2012 and had a brief loan spell at Kaiserslautern, made 16 Bundesliga appearances and scored one goal.

The former German youth international failed to earn more regular starts under Bayern coach Pep Guardiola, although he played in the last seven matches of the season due to a string of injury absences.

"Mitchell Weiser is young, able to develop further who can play down both wings with great speed," Hertha sports director Michael Preetz said.

"He can be used up front or in a defensive role and fully fits our profile of conditions. We are happy that he decided to join us."

Hertha narrowly avoided relegation, finishing 15th in the Bundesliga last season.

