BERLIN Hertha Berlin have signed Germany's former Under-19 European champion Niklas Stark on a four-year deal from second division Nuremberg, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

The 20-year-old Stark, who is now an Under-21 international, trained with the squad after completing his medical.

"A young player who has great potential has joined us," said Hertha CEO Michael Preetz in a statement. "He is a midfield player who can also be deployed as a central defender. We are happy he decided in favour of our club."

The tall Stark captained Germany to the Under-19 European title last year. He has won three caps for the Under-21 team.

Hertha have got off to a good start in the Bundesliga with four points from their opening two matches and sit in seventh place.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)