Hertha Berlin's Roman Hubnik (R) pours a glass of beer over the head of his team mate Peter Niemeyer after the German second division Bundesliga soccer match against SV Sandhausen in Berlin, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Hertha Berlin's Ronny (L) with his daughter Izabelly (2nd L) and his team mate Adrian Ramos (R) with his daughter Maria-Paula, celebrate after the German second division Bundesliga soccer match against SV Sandhausen in Berlin, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Hertha Berlin's supporter hold up a banner which reads 'Thank you guys' after the German second division Bundesliga soccer match against SV Sandhausen in Berlin, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Hertha Berlin players celebrate after the German second division Bundesliga soccer match against SV Sandhausen in Berlin, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN Hertha Berlin secured promotion to the Bundesliga after a season away with a 1-0 win over SV Sandhausen on Sunday.

The result gave second-division leaders Hertha an unassailable 14-point lead over third-placed Kaiserslautern with four games left, with the top two teams earning automatic promotion.

Berlin had been the only major capital in Europe without a top-tier club this season but that anomaly will be corrected for the 2013-14 campaign.

Eintracht Braunschweig, who drew 1-1 with Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday, are in second place, four points behind Hertha, and will clinch promotion to the Bundesliga if they beat Ingolstadt next Friday.

The top two clubs in the second division win automatic promotion while the third-placed team has a two-legged playoff with the club that finishes third from bottom in the Bundesliga.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Stephen Wood)