Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes (R) arrives with his team at their victory dinner in Berlin June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein/Pool

MUNICH, Germany Treble-winning Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes will take time out next season but fell short of announcing his retirement on Tuesday following his club's most successful season to date.

The 68-year-old, who will be replaced by former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, won the Champions League earlier this month as well as the Bundesliga and Cup double for an unprecedented treble by a German club.

"I am still impressed with the events," a tearful Heynckes told reporters. "From July 1 I will not take over any club here or abroad."

Heynckes had been linked in the media with a possible move back to Real Madrid.

Flanked by club boss Uli Hoeness and chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who heaped praise on the 1974 World Cup winner with a large banner behind them that read "Thank You Jupp", Heynckes said he needed time to reflect.

"The last two years were intense and outstanding," he said, adding the team had learned a lot after just missing out on three titles last season.

"This season I reached my limit. In the past weeks I realised I had reached an age where recovery takes a lot longer.

"I personally am not in favour of final decisions. I am 68 and there is life outside the job. I want to enjoy my life," he said.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)