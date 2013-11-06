BERLIN Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness, who will stand trial for tax evasion next year, is stepping down from the board of a subsidiary of club sponsor Allianz for personal reasons, the insurance company said on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Allianz said Hoeness had informed Allianz Germany chief Markus Riess earlier this week of his decision to step down at the end of the month.

Hoeness, at the club as player, manager and president for more than 40 years, was told on Monday he would stand trial on March 10 for tax evasion in relation to a Swiss bank account.

Germany's most successful and richest club backed their troubled president saying there was no reason for him to step down as Bayern president, a post he has held since 2009.

Allianz has given its name to the stadium in Munich used by Bayern and 1860 Munich and is also a main sponsor with their involvement with last season's treble winners stretching back to 2000.

German car maker Audi and sports equipment manufacturer Adidas, which own stakes in the club, have not called for Hoeness' resignation.

