BERLIN Hoffenheim's Boris Vukcevic, who almost died in a car crash 18 months ago, visited his team on Wednesday for the first time since the accident, the club said.

The 24-year-old, who crashed head-on into a truck after his blood sugar level dropped on his way to training in September 2012, was left fighting for his life for about two weeks.

On Wednesday he was back at Hoffenheim to spend some time with team mates and club officials.

"I was very happy to be here again," Vukcevic said before snapping a picture with the team. "It has not changed much. I saw some familiar and some new faces," said the former Germany Under-21 player, who had spent nearly two months in a coma.

He said he was still in the middle of his rehabilitation and did not give any clues about his future.

"I am doing well. The rehabilitation takes a lot of time and effort and sometimes it is really hard," said Vukcevic, whose accident shocked German fans.

"But there is always progress that motivates me to continue down this road."

