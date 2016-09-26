BERLIN Struggling Hamburg SV have appointed Markus Gisdol as their new coach, hours after sacking Bruno Labbadia in the wake of a fourth straight Bundesliga defeat.

Gisdol, who formerly coached Hoffenheim and was briefly an assistant at Schalke 04, signed a contract until the end of the season.

"The board signed Markus Gisdol late on Sunday evening. The 47-year old football coach arrived on Sunday for negotiations in Hamburg and signed, according to his own wish, a contract until June 30, 2017," the club said in a statement on Monday.

Gisdol has his work cut out, with the northern club having lost their last four league games, including Saturday's 1-0 loss to champions Bayern Munich.

The coach will be officially presented later on Monday.

Hamburg have only one point from their five matches and are just one place off the bottom of the table.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Nick Mulvenney)