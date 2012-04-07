Borussia Dortmund's Robert Lewandowski ( 2nd L) celebrates after scoring during the German Bundesliga first division soccer match against VfL Wolfsburg in Wolfsburg, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

VfL Wolfsburg's Felipe Lopes (R) challenges Borussia Dortmund's Sebastian Kehl (L) during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Wolfsburg April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN Champions Borussia Dortmund grabbed a 3-1 win at VfL Wolfsburg with two goals from Robert Lewandowski to stay three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga on Saturday with Bayern Munich hot on their heels following a 2-1 win against Augsburg.

Dortmund top scorer Lewandowski tapped in a fine Ivan Perisic cutback in the 22nd minute and Ilkay Gundogan doubled their lead with a curled shot from the edge of the box as the champions extended their unbeaten streak to 23 consecutive games.

Mario Mandzukic headed in to cut the deficit in the 61st for Wolfsburg, who were left with 10 men a little later after captain Alexander Madlung received a second booking.

But Lewandowski made sure of the win, beating keeper Diego Benaglio in the 90th for his 19th league goal to lift Dortmund to 66 points.

Bayern, fresh from qualifying for the Champions League last four, needed only 25 seconds to score with Bundesliga top scorer Mario Gomez's close range effort after a dizzying run down the wing by Franck Ribery straight after the start.

Gomez, in spectacular form this season, added his 25th league goal on the hour, racing into the box to connect with an Arjen Robben pass from the right after Augsburg had briefly levelled with Ja-Cheol Koo.

Bayern are second on 63 with five games left in the campaign.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)