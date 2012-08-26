Burgess hat-trick leads Wigan to World Club title
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
BERLIN Schalke 04 were denied a winning start to their Bundesliga campaign when Adrian Nikci scored an 80th minute goal to give Hanover 96 a 2-2 draw on Sunday.
Felipe, who like Nikci was making his Bundesliga debut, gave Hanover a first-half lead before Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Lewis Holtby scored in a 12-minute spell for the visitors.
Schalke, third last season, dominated the early exchanges and nearly took the lead when Holtby rounded goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler only to see his shot cleared off the line.
But Hanover took the lead completely against the run of play in the 43rd minute when Brazilian defender Felipe, who joined from Standard Liege in the close season, stooped to head in Christian Pander's free kick.
Dutchman Huntelaar, last season's Bundesliga top-scorer with 29 goals, equalised with a superb effort, unbalancing his marker with a couple of dummies before rifling his shot into the net, in the 52nd minute and Holtby gave the visitors a deserved lead in the 64th minute.
Zieler denied Schalke a third before Jan Schlaudraff burst into the Schalke area and laid the ball off for Swiss midfielder Nikci, who joined the team from FC Zurich, to equalise.
LONDON Lincoln City, the first minor league team to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in 103 years, were handed a tie at either 12-time winners Arsenal or fellow National League club Sutton United in Sunday's sixth round draw.
HOCHFILZEN, Austria Russian biathletes sang the correct version of their national anthem without any musical accompaniment after the wrong version was played out at a medal ceremony on Saturday.