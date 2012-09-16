HSV Hamburg's Dutch midfielder Rafael van der Vaart reacts during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Eintracht Frankfurt in Frankfurt, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Rafael van der Vaart's return to Hamburg SV was not enough to save them from a third straight Bundesliga defeat on Sunday as they lost 3-2 at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Dutchman, starting a second stint at the club he played at from 2005 to 2008, set up one goal for Son Heung-min but it was too late as goals from Takashi Inui, Olivier Occean and Stefan Aigner gave Eintracht the points.

Promoted Eintracht joined Bayern Munich as the only team with maximum points from their opening three games.

Hamburg are one of two teams who have yet to get off the mark alongside Hoffenheim, who earlier on Sunday lost 5-3 at previously winless Freiburg.

