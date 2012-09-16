I will manage somewhere next season, says Arsenal's Wenger
Arsene Wenger said on Friday that he will definitely still be a manager next season, whether at Arsenal or "somewhere else".
BERLIN Rafael van der Vaart's return to Hamburg SV was not enough to save them from a third straight Bundesliga defeat on Sunday as they lost 3-2 at Eintracht Frankfurt.
The Dutchman, starting a second stint at the club he played at from 2005 to 2008, set up one goal for Son Heung-min but it was too late as goals from Takashi Inui, Olivier Occean and Stefan Aigner gave Eintracht the points.
Promoted Eintracht joined Bayern Munich as the only team with maximum points from their opening three games.
Hamburg are one of two teams who have yet to get off the mark alongside Hoffenheim, who earlier on Sunday lost 5-3 at previously winless Freiburg.
LONDON Bournemouth have been charged for a breach of the FA's anti-doping rules relating to "club whereabouts" information, English soccer's governing body said on Friday.
TOKYO North Korea will send a team to next year's Winter Olympics in neighbouring South Korea, the country's International Olympic Committee (IOC) member has said.