Atletico's Vicente Calderon stadium to host King's Cup final
Madrid The King's Cup final between holders Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves will be played at the Vicente Calderon in Madrid on May 27, the Spanish Football Federation announced on Monday.
BERLIN Promoted Eintracht Frankfurt climbed three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a 2-1 win at Nuremberg on Friday to continue their dazzling start to the season.
Substitute Erwin Hoffer turned sharply in the area to score a goal reminiscent of the great Gerd Mueller and Takashi Inui added another with a solo effort on the hour to lift Frankfurt above Bayern Munich, who travel to Schalke 04 on Saturday.
Frankfurt, who last topped the standings in 1999, have made the club's best start to a season with a perfect record.
"Twelve points from four games is something that moves us a bit closer to our goal," said Frankfurt coach Armin Veh.
"It is nice to be up there but we know how to look at the situation. There can also be times later on in the season when the situation is completely different."
Confident Frankfurt, having spent one season in the second tier, suffered two early setbacks with striker Olivier Occean and captain Pirmin Schwegler going off injured.
Hoffer, who came on four minutes earlier, scored with a fine strike in the 25th minute before Japan's Inui doubled the lead on the hour after a jinking run past three players.
Nuremberg substitute Sebastian Polter reduced the deficit in the 76th minute with a header past goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.
The hosts twice went close in the final stages but Frankfurt held on to top the table for the first time in 13 years.
Champions Borussia Dortmund, in a group of four clubs behind Frankfurt and Bayern on seven points, visit Hamburg on Saturday.
PARIS Paris St Germain coach Unai Emery will count on past experience to make life difficult for Barcelona when the two teams meet at the Parc des Princes for their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday, Barca coach Luis Enrique said.
MONACO A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.