BERLIN Borussia Moenchengladbach snatched a last-gasp equaliser to draw 2-2 with Hamburg SV for whom Rafael van der Vaart scored his first goal since returning to the club but missed a second-half penalty in the Bundesliga on Wednesday.

Alvaro Dominguez headed in a Juan Arango free kick in stoppage time to earn a draw after Van der Vaart, a crowd favourite at Hamburg after his first spell between 2005-08, drilled in a stunning shot from the edge of the box midway through the first half but struck his penalty against the post.

Artjom Rudnevs gave Hamburg the lead again on the stroke of halftime after Martin Stranzl, sent off later for conceding the penalty, had levelled. Dominguez's late equaliser left Hamburg 14th on four points while Gladbach are 10th on six.

Hanover 96 continued their stunning run to crush Nuremberg 4-1 with two goals from Ivorian forward Didier Ya Konan lifting them up to third on 10 points.

Bayer Leverkusen notched their first away win of the season, crushing Augsburg 3-1 to prove right team chief Sami Hyypia who said this week that recovery from a bad start was only a matter of time.

Hoffenheim continued their own recovery with their second successive win, beating hosts VfB Stuttgart 3-0 with Takashi Usami snatching an early lead and Joselu and Fabian Johnson also on target.

Werder Bremen came from a goal down to beat Freiburg 2-1 with goals from Joseph Akpala and Aaron Hunt.

Bayern Munich opened up a two-point lead at the top after beating VfL Wolfsburg 3-0 on Tuesday. Borussia Dortmund dropped seven points behind on eight after squandering a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 at Eintracht Frankfurt who are second on 12.

