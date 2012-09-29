Werder Bremen's Marko Arnautovic (L) and Bayern Munich's Holger Badstuber (R) challenge for the ball during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Bremen, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Werder Bremen's Zlatko Junozovic (R) and Bayern Munich's Toni Kroos (L) challenge for the ball during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Bremen, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Bayern Munich's Mario Mandzukic (2nd L) celebrates after scoring with team mates Xherdan Shaqiri, Thomas Mueller and Franck Ribery (L-R) during the German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Werder Bremen in Bremen, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Bayern Munich's Mario Mandzukic celebrates after scoring during the German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Werder Bremen in Bremen, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich left it late to beat Werder Bremen 2-0 on Saturday with goals from Luiz Gustavo and Mario Mandzukic as they extended their perfect start to the season to six wins in six matches.

Brazilian Gustavo curled in an 18-metre shot in the 81st minute for the visitors and Mandzukic tapped in his sixth goal of the season two minutes later to lift Bayern to 18 points, five ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt who host Freiburg on Sunday.

On the day of their 125th birthday, Hamburg SV were crowned 1-0 winners in their northern derby at home to Hanover 96 with Rafael van der Vaart setting up Artjoms Rudnevs for his second goal in two games.

After a bad start to the season, Hamburg have now moved up to 10th with their second win in three games.

Bayer Leverkusen continued their good run with a 2-0 home win over promoted Greuther Fuerth to move up to sixth on 10.

Hoffenheim, stunned by a car accident which left midfielder Boris Vukcevic in an artificial coma after he sustained life-threatening injuries on Friday, shared the spoils in their goalless draw at home to Augsburg.

VfB Stuttgart climbed out of the bottom spots with their first win of the season, a 2-0 victory at Nuremberg, with Vedad Ibisevic scoring one and setting up the other goal.

Champions Borussia Dortmund, on eight points, host Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Saturday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)