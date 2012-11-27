BERLIN Champions Borussia Dortmund stumbled to a 1-1 draw against promoted Fortuna Dusseldorf on Tuesday, tightening their grip on second place in the Bundesliga standings but failing to make up significant ground on leaders Bayern Munich.

Jakub Blaszczykowski's goal just before the break looked to have been enough for lacklustre Dortmund but Stefan Reisinger equalised in the 78th minute for the battling visitors to snap the champions' three-game winning streak.

Fortuna were down to 10 men in the final minutes after a second booking for Ivan Paurevic.

The draw lifted Dortmund to 26 points, two clear of Schalke 04 who lost 3-1 at Hamburg SV and Eintracht Frankfurt, beaten 3-1 by visitors Mainz 05.

Bayern, top on 34, travel to Freiburg on Wednesday and Bayer Leverkusen, on 24, will move into second place with a win at Werder Bremen.

