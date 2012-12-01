BERLIN Bayer Leverkusen edged past Nuremberg 1-0 courtesy of Stefan Kiessling's ninth goal of the season on Saturday to cut Bayern Munich's Bundesliga lead to seven points while tightening their hold on second place.

Kiessling, battling to reclaim a spot in the Germany team, moved joint top of the scorers' list with a 37th minute effort after fine work from Germany international Andre Schuerrle.

In-form Leverkusen's sixth win in their last seven games lifted them to 30 points, seven behind Bayern, who host third-placed Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday in the Bundesliga's showpiece match-up.

Schalke 04, who face Montpellier in the Champions League next week, are now without a win in their last four Bundesliga matches after salvaging a 1-1 draw at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach with a late equaliser.

Julian Draxler's 86th minute goal cancelled out Igor De Camargo's fine strike on the hour to leave Schalke fourth on 25 points.

Ten-man Mainz 05 left it even later in their 2-1 victory against Hanover 96 with Adam Szalai snatching an 89th minute winner after keeper Christian Wetklo was sent off for a hand ball outside the box.

Mainz, who are sixth on 23 points, moved into European contention with their second win in five days.

VfB Stuttgart are a point behind in seventh after a 1-0 victory at bottom-placed Greuther Fuerth. Shinji Okazaki scored on the rebound after Vedad Ibisevic's spot kick was saved.

Stuttgart were also reduced to ten after Serdar Tasci was penalised for a hard challenge early in the second half.

