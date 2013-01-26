Alex Meier (L) of Eintracht Frankfurt challenges Jannik Vestergaard of TSG Hoffenheim during their German first division Bundesliga match in Frankfurt, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FC Augsburg's Jan Callsen-Bracker challenges Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (R) of Schalke 04 during their German Bundesliga first division match in Augsburg January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Martin Lanig of Eintracht Frankfurt celebrates his second goal against TSG Hoffenheim during their German first division Bundesliga match in Frankfurt, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Martin Lanig (C) of Eintracht Frankfurt scores a goal against goalkeeper Tim Wiese (L) and Matthieu Delpierre of TSG Hoffenheim during their German first division Bundesliga match in Frankfurt, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Hanover 96 overcame the sending off of Belgian defender Sebastien Pocognoli for a reckless karate kick 34 minutes into his debut to beat VfL Wolfsburg 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Borussia Moenchengladbach kept their Champions League hopes alive when they beat bungling Fortuna Duesseldorf by the same score after being gifted two goals in the opening quarter of an hour.

Adam Szalai scored twice to help Mainz 05 win 3-0 at bottom club Greuther Feurth who remain without a home win in their first season in the Bundesliga. The Hungarian's brace took his tally to 11 in the league this season. Yunus Malli was also on target.

Fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt beat Hoffenheim 2-1 while Schalke 04 drew 0-0 at lowly Augsburg who dominated most of the game.

Frankfurt, who occupy the Champions League playoff place, have 33 points from 19 games followed by Mainz 05 (30), and Schalke and Gladbach on 29. Leaders Bayern Munich, who have 45 points, are at VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.

Stefan Aigner tapped in a 67th-minute winner for promoted Frankfurt, two minutes after Kevin Volland cheekily back-heeled the ball into the net for Hoffenheim to cancel out Martin Lanig's first-half opener.

Hanover were reduced to 10 men when Pocognoli, signed only five days earlier from Standard Liege, went in studs first on Fagner and stuck his right foot into the Brazilian's thigh.

Despite this, the hosts, leading 1-0 through Mohammed Abdellaoue's third-minute opener, increased their lead minutes later when Senegal forward Mame Biram Diouf scored with his shoulder.

Diouf hit the post from close range, the ball ricocheted straight back at him and rebounded into the net.

Alexander Madlung pulled one back for Wolfsburg at the start of the second half. Naldo, Diego and Vierinha all had chances as Wolfsburg pinned Hanover into their own half but the hosts clung on.

Gladbach went ahead after six minutes when Spanish defender Juan Antonio Gonzalez, under no real pressure, prodded Oscar Wendt's low cross into his own goal.

Eight minutes later Duesseldorf gave the ball away near the corner flag and Luuk de Jong's low cross was turned in by Patrick Herrmann.

Dani Schahin pulled one back for the visitors with a penalty, harshly awarded for handball six minutes after the re-start, but Gladbach dominated the rest of the game and should have won more comfortably.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Alison Wildey)