BERLIN A stunning Timmy Simons volley helped Nuremberg fight back for a 2-2 draw at VfL Wolfsburg as the sides turned their midtable clash into a feast of attacking football on Sunday.

Bottom club Greuther Fuerth continued to play the role of generous hosts as they lost 3-2 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the other game, leaving them winless in their own stadium in their debut Bundesliga season.

Promoted Frankfurt's win kept them in the hunt for a Champions League place, leaving them fifth and level on 42 points with fourth-placed Schalke 04.

Bayern Munich, who flattened Hamburg SV 9-2 on Saturday, top the table with 72 points and a commanding 20-point lead over defending champions Borussia Dortmund. Bayer Leverkusen are third, a further four points behind.

Wolfsburg playmaker Diego, who had a pen thrown at him by visiting fans as he took a corner in the first half, got the match off to a flying start when he curled in a free kick from the edge of the area after two minutes.

They extended the lead with a brilliant Ivica Olic effort, the Croat curling a left-foot shot into the top corner from outside the area in the 27th minute to score for the fourth game in a row.

Patrick Helmes hit the post for Wolfsburg at the end of the first half and Nuremberg took advantage of the let off as they turned the game around after the break.

Belgian midfielder Simons upstaged Olic's effort in the 61st minute when he met a poor clearance out of defence on the run and, without breaking stride, scored with a dipping, outswinging volley from 25 metres.

Per Nilsson got in front of his marker to turn in a free kick five minutes later and extend Nuremberg's unbeaten league run to eight games.

Nuremberg are 11th with 35 points and Wolfsburg one place below them with 32, eight points clear of Augsburg in the relegation playoff spot.

Fuerth, who have taken only four points at home, briefly looked as if they might break their duck when Nikola Djurdic headed them in front after two minutes.

But Japanese midfielder Takashi Inui levelled 10 minutes later and two goals in a 10-minute spell from Stefan Aigner and Alexander Meier set up Eintracht for three points.

Serca Sararer pulled one back for the hosts who were given non-stop backing from the hardcore fans behind the goal despite slumping to another defeat.

They have 15 points from 27 games, five adrift of Hoffenheim and nine behind Augsburg in the relegation playoff spot.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)