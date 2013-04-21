BERLIN VfB Stuttgart beat Freiburg 2-1 for the second time in less than five days on Sunday to dent their rivals' hopes of a Champions League spot after also dashing their dreams of a German Cup final appearance earlier in the week.

Goals from Christian Gentner and Vedad Ibisevic gave Stuttgart a 2-0 lead before Ivan Santini cut the deficit for the visitors in the 88th minute and set up a nervous finale as Freiburg desperately tried to get an equaliser.

Stuttgart beat Freiburg by the same score on Wednesday to clinch a spot in the German Cup final where they will face Bayern Munich.

Sunday's win lifted Stuttgart, who also hit the woodwork with Ibrahima Traore four minutes before the end, to 10th place on 39 points with four games left in the campaign.

For Bundesliga minnows Freiburg, who have been sparkling throughout the campaign, it was a bitter defeat after three straight wins, leaving them in fifth place on 45 points, one behind Schalke 04 and the spot that leads to the Champions League qualifiers.

Bayern, who have already secured their 23rd league title, crushed Hanover 96 6-1 on Saturday in a perfect dress rehearsal for their Champions League semi-final against Barcelona on Tuesday.

Fellow Champions League semi-finalists Borussia Dortmund, who take on Real Madrid on Wednesday, eased past Mainz 2-0 to stay in second place 20 points behind Bayern.

