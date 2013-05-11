Bayern Munich supporters hold up a cardboard cut-out of the champions trophy as they cheer before the German first division Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg in Munich, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Bayern Munich's coach Jupp Heynckes waves next to former player Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Chief Executive Officer of Bayern Munich, before the German first division Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg in Munich, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN Record-breaking champions Bayern Munich officially lifted their 22nd Bundesliga trophy on Saturday after a comfortable 3-0 over Augsburg as they prepare for the all-German Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund in two weeks.

In front of German football bosses, 22 former Bayern greats and Bavarian political royalty, the champions left it late, scoring three goals in the second half through Thomas Mueller, Xherdan Shaqiri and Luiz Gustavo.

It was a 28th win in 33 league games - with one league match left - for sensational Bayern, who weeks ago secured their 23rd German league title and 22nd since the introduction of the Bundesliga half a century ago.

They have broken a string of records, including most points, most away wins and best start, en route to their first silverware of any kind since 2010.

With Bayern chasing an unprecedented treble for a German club with the Champions League and German Cup still in their sights, coach Jupp Heynckes, in his last home game for the Bavarians, still found some time to praise his team.

"This season is one for the record books," said a beaming Heynckes, who will make way for former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola next season. "I hope the 88 points we have amassed will stand as a record for ever."

"Our season is far from over. We still want to achieve something great and when we have achieved something great then we will celebrate in a big way."

Augsburg's Alexander Manninger made two brilliant first- half saves to deny Mueller and Mario Mandzukic from point-blank range and the battling visitors even hit the bar early in the second half.

But he was well beaten when Dante floated a long cross into the box and Mueller rose high at the far post to head in.

Franck Ribery took on four Augsburg players and threaded the ball to Shaqiri, who turned and scored in the 81st before Brazilian Gustavo completed the win with a low drive three minutes from time.

In a glitzy post-game ceremony, Bayern players were called out of the dugout one by one, their walk to the podium flanked by former greats such as Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Mueller, Lothar Matthaeus and Roy Makaay.

The 68-year-old Heynckes received a standing ovation and the biggest cheer from fans before undergoing the traditional on-pitch beer shower.

"This is an amazing record in this season and it is really unbelievable. It is my sixth league title and as good as the first one," midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, still missing an international trophy, told reporters.

"We all know there are still some games left for us but tonight we will celebrate."

League boss and Dortmund President Reinhard Rauball handed the silver platter to Philipp Lahm, who lifted it into the Munich sky. The team then left in a car convoy to celebrate at Munich's central square.

DORTMUND STRUGGLE

Dortmund were less convincing, needing two late goals from Marco Reus to escape with a 3-3 draw at VfL Wolfsburg.

Former Dortmund striker Ivan Perisic struck twice against his former team before Naldo drilled in to complete a three-goal 12-minute spell after Sven Bender had put Dortmund ahead.

But Reus struck twice in the last six minutes to snatch a draw for second-placed Dortmund.

Schalke 04 wasted their chance to secure fourth place with a game spare after losing 2-1 to visitors VfB Stuttgart and now face Freiburg next week.

Freiburg edged 2-1 past relegated Greuther Fuerth, who become the first Bundesliga team not to win a home game in a season.

Freiburg are fifth on 51, a point behind Schalke.

Sweden's Branimir Hrgota scored a hat-trick to steer Borussia Moenchenglabdach to a 4-2 victory over Mainz 05 and maintain their hopes of clinching a Europa League spot next season.

At the other end of the table, Hoffenheim's chances of staying up all but vanished with a 4-1 demolition by visiting Hamburg SV.

Hoffenheim are in 17th place on 28 points - two behind Augsburg, who are in the relegation playoff spot in 16th - and need to win at Dortmund next week.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Stephen Wood and Pritha Sarkar)