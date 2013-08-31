Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
BERLIN Hanover 96 came from a goal down to crush Mainz 05 4-1 on Saturday, snapping their three-game winning streak, while Hamburg SV demolished promoted Eintracht Braunschweig 4-0 for their first win of the campaign.
Mainz's Nicolai Mueller scored his fifth goal in four games but hosts Hanover struck twice late in the first and second halves to climb up to fourth place on nine points, ahead of the visitors on goal difference.
Hamburg SV celebrated their first victory of the season after beating promoted Eintracht Braunschweig 4-0 with two early goals from Rafael van der Vaart and Jacques Zoua.
Hakan Calhanoglou, who came on in the 79th minute, still had time to grab two goals for himself and lift Hamburg to 12th place on four points, easing some pressure off coach Thorsten Fink.
Borussia Moenchengladbach scored five times, including a Havard Nordtveidt own goal to ease past Werder Bremen 4-1 and move up to seventh.
Bayern Munich top the table with 10 points after their 1-1 draw at Freiburg on Tuesday. Undefeated Bayer Leverkusen, on nine points, take on fellow Champions League competitors Schalke 04 later on Saturday.
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
WELLINGTON Seamer Neil Wagner grabbed two wickets in one over as New Zealand reduced South Africa to 63-3 at lunch on the opening day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday.