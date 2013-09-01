VfB Stuttgart, beaten in their first three Bundesliga outings, burst into life with a 6-2 win over Hoffenheim on Sunday, inspired by a hat-trick from striker Vedad Ibisevic.

Alexandru Maxim scored twice and Antonio Ruediger grabbed the other goal as Stuttgart gave former youth team coach Thomas Schneider a rousing start to his Bundesliga career after he replaced Bruno Labbadia who was fired on Monday.

Stuttgart were quickly off the mark as defender Ruediger opened the scoring and Ibisevic, who spent four-and-a-half seasons at Hoffenheim, headed the second from Maxim's corner in the first 20 minutes.

Kevin Volland pulled one back in the 26th minute but a blunder by Hoffenheim goalkeeper Koen Casteels allowed Stuttgart to almost immediately restore their two-goal advantage.

Casteels needlessly came out of his area to try to clear a long pass forward, missed the ball and Maxim scored into an empty net.

There was no let-up for Hoffenheim after the break as Ibisevic struck again, then Maxim curled in his second from the edge of the area and the Bosnia forward completed his hat-trick with a header just after the hour.

Roberto Firmino pulled one back for Hoffenheim three minutes from the end as they suffered their first defeat of the season.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ed Osmond Reuters Messaging: brian.homewood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net. To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here

(Reporting by Brian Homewood)