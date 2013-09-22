BERLIN Freiburg again failed to hang on to a lead in a 1-1 draw at home against Hertha Berlin on Sunday to remain winless since the start of the Bundesliga season.

Freiburg, who squandered a 2-0 lead against Slovan Liberec in the Europa League on Thursday, took a sixth-minute lead through Admir Mehmedi but Norwegian Per Skjelbred equalised seven minutes before the break.

The hosts, languishing in 17th place on three points after six games, went close to snatching victory but Gelson Fernandes struck the post.

"We did not win against Liberec, nor today," said Freiburg keeper Oliver Baumann. "It is difficult when so many new players come in. It is tough at the moment but we need to keep fighting to get rid of this plague. We need to become more stable."

VfB Stuttgart host Eintracht Frankfurt later on Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund, who drew 1-1 at Nuremberg on Saturday, are top on 16 points, along with Bayern Munich, who crushed Schalke 04 4-0. Bayer Leverkusen are a point behind in third after they demolished Mainz 4-1.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)