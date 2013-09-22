BERLIN Freiburg again failed to hang on to a lead in a 1-1 draw at home against Hertha Berlin on Sunday and remain without a win since the start of the Bundesliga season.

Freiburg, who squandered a 2-0 lead against Slovan Liberec in the Europa League on Thursday, took a sixth-minute lead through Admir Mehmedi but Norwegian Per Skjelbred equalised seven minutes before the break.

The hosts, languishing in 17th place on three points after six games, went close to snatching victory but Gelson Fernandes struck the post.

"We would have liked to have won today but that is currently not possible with the number of mistakes we make," said Freiburg coach Christian Streich.

"We can live with the point and try to improve our game. We just don't have the quality at the moment to win such games."

VfB Stuttgart drew 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt, a result that leaves both teams in the lower half of the table.

Frankfurt defender Marco Russ' 14th minute lead was short-lived with 17-year-old Stuttgart native Timo Werner heading in two minutes later for his first Bundesliga goal.

Stuttgart's Vedad Ibisevic failed to bag the three points for his team when the striker fired a stoppage time penalty into the stands, leaving both teams on seven points.

Borussia Dortmund, who drew 1-1 at Nuremberg on Saturday, are top on 16 points, along with Bayern Munich, who crushed Schalke 04 4-0. Bayer Leverkusen are a point behind in third after they demolished Mainz 4-1.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer/Rex Gowar)