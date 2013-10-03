Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery (R) celebrates scoring with David Alaba during their Champions League soccer match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

BERLIN Bayern Munich appear to have grown even stronger under new coach Pep Guardiola but when the treble winners travel to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday they will line up opposite the last team to defeat them in the Bundesliga.

The Bavarians have stretched their unbeaten league run to 32 games, four shy of the all-time Bundesliga record, with their last defeat coming at the hands of their fellow Champions League competitors in Munich a year ago.

After taking 19 of a possible 21 points from their opening seven games, Bayern, who have yet to lose in any competition this season, are second to Borussia Dortmund on goal difference with Leverkusen lurking a point behind in third.

Bayern crushed Manchester City 3-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday and travel to Leverkusen with their confidence sky high but the scorer of the third goal, Arjen Robben, has warned his team mates to remain focused.

"Last week in our 1-0 win over Wolfsburg the reviews were bad. Now we are a top team again so it is best to just stay firmly on the ground, because in a few days there is the next big match in Leverkusen," the Dutch winger said.

"Obviously, we want to pick up where we left off at Manchester. That is important for our development."

A victory for Guardiola's team would keep them either level or ahead of main rivals Dortmund, who are also undefeated in the league and have so far given Bayern a good run for their money.

Leverkusen are equally buoyant after snatching a last gasp 2-1 win over Spain's Real Sociedad to get their own Champions League campaign up and running after an opening Group A defeat.

Coach Sami Hyypia's team have recorded their best ever Bundesliga start with six wins out of seven games, killing off matches with their trademark lightning-quick counter attacks that has seen them score more goals than Bayern so far.

"We have been having a good feeling all season and are well prepared for this game," said Jens Hegeler, whose stoppage time free kick on Wednesday earned them their first group win.

"Bayern are Bayern. They are the best team in the world at the moment but if we do everything we can then we will have our chances in this game."

Dortmund, who crushed Olympique Marseille 3-0 in the Champions League this week, travel to Borussia Moenchengladbach in another of Saturday's fixtures.

