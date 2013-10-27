BERLIN Hamburg SV cruised to a 3-0 victory at Freiburg on Sunday to continue their climb up the Bundesliga table under Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk.

In the other Sunday game Borussia Moenchengladbach bounced back from last week's defeat to Hertha Berlin and crushed Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 to move fourth with their fifth win in five home games this season.

Visitors Hamburg, who have now drawn two and won two matches to move up to 12th under the former Netherlands coach, got a lot of help from Freiburg keeper Oliver Baumann, who fumbled for all three Hamburg goals.

Baumann twice misjudged his rush out of goal to allow Maximilian Beister and Pierre Michel Lasogga, who also hit the post, to score either side of the break.

Dutch playmaker Rafael van der Vaart added another with his sixth goal of the campaign, after Baumann failed to clear a seemingly easy shot, to lift Hamburg further away from the relegation zone on 12 points.

Europa League competitors Freiburg, who are still looking for their first win of the season, are in 17th place.

Juan Arango put Gladbach ahead with a free kick in the 11th minute, but Frankfurt hit back four minutes later through Stefan Aigner on a rain-soaked pitch.

Their hopes of a first win in five league games were short-lived, however, when Oscar Wendt put the hosts back in front on 18 minutes.

With Gladbach's passing game in full flow, they struck twice in six minutes in the second half through Patrick Herrmann and Raffael to kill off the game.

Gladbach moved into fourth place on 16 points, one ahead of Hertha Berlin.

Bayern Munich edged past Hertha 3-2 on Saturday to stretch their unbeaten league run to 35 games and stay a point clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, 3-1 winners in their Ruhr valley derby against Schalke 04.

Third-placed Bayer Leverkusen are level with Dortmund on 25 points following a narrow 2-1 victory against Augsburg.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)