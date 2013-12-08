BERLIN Teenager Maximilian Arnold underlined his reputation as one of Germany's brightest young players when he scored his fifth goal of the season in VfL Wolfsburg's 3-0 Bundesliga win at Freiburg on Sunday.

The 19-year-old tormented his opponents with his speed and creative play and tapped in to give fifth-placed Wolfsburg the lead in the eighth minute.

It was his eighth goal in just 17 Bundesliga appearances and another performance that has earned him the nickname 'wonder boy'.

Ivica Olic, with his seventh of the campaign, and Marcel Schaefer added further goals for Wolfsburg who have gone seven games without defeat.

Bayern Munich crushed Werder Bremen 7-0 on Saturday to stay four points clear at the top with Bayer Leverkusen in second place after beating Borussia Dortmund 1-0.

