BERLIN Bayer Leverkusen ended a sequence of three straight defeats by coming from a goal down to beat VfB Stuttgart 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Eren Derdiyok grabbed an 84th-minute winner as second-placed Leverkusen closed the gap to 10 points on leaders Bayern Munich who meet Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Kevin-Prince Boateng also scored a late goal to give Schalke a 2-1 win at home to 10-man VfL Wolfsburg while Hoffenheim added to Hamburg SV's troubles with a 3-0 victory.

Bayern have 50 points with Leverkusen on 40, Borussia Dortmund on 36 and Schalke on 34.

Dortmund won 2-1 at Eintracht Braunschweig on Friday while fifth-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach (33 points) were at Hanover 96 in the evening game (1730 GMT).

Moritz Leitner gave Stuttgart a 12th minute lead before Stefan Kiessling equalised for Leverkusen in the 26th minute and Switzerland forward Derdiyok headed the winner.

Felipe Santana put Schalke ahead in the ninth minute when Boateng's header hit him and ricocheted into the goal.

Wolfsburg had Daniel Caligiuri sent off for arguing with the referee in the 50th minute before Maximilian Arnold tapped home from close range to equalise.

Ghana forward Boateng fired the winner with nine minutes left for his sixth league goal of the season.

Roberto Firmino, Niklas Suele and Andreas Beck shared the goals as Hoffenheim handed Hamburg their fifth consecutive league defeat. Augsburg beat Werder Bremen 3-1 and Mainz 05 overcame Freiburg 2-0 in the afternoon's other games.

