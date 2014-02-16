BERLIN Daniel Caligiuri's long range blast from the edge of the box in the 78th minute against the run of play gave VfL Wolfsburg a thrilling 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Hertha Berlin at the Olympiastadion on Sunday.

Midfielder Per Skjelbred put Hertha in front in the 21st minute before defender Robin Knoche equalised with a header in the 58th.

Playing in front of 40,648 spectators, Hertha dominated much of the second half but wasted their chances and paid the price when substitute Caligiuri beat Hertha keeper Thomas Kraft with a precision shot into the upper left corner of the goal.

Wolfsburg moved up to fifth place with 36 points. Hertha have lost four of their last six home matches and dropped one spot to eighth, behind Mainz, with 31 points.

In Sunday's earlier match, Nuremberg beat Augsburg 1-0 in a Bavarian derby with Switzerland's Josip Drmic heading in the match-winner in the 65th minute.

(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Rex Gowar)