Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
Schalke 04 will hardly have left Real Madrid's watching scouts quaking in their boots after a lethargic 0-0 home Bundesliga draw with Mainz on Friday.
Jens Keller's side, who host Real next Wednesday in their Champions League last 16 first leg, could have moved second with a very handsome win but instead stay fourth after struggling to get going against an enterprising Mainz outfit.
The draw ended Schalke's run of four wins in a row since the mid-season break.
Jefferson Farfan hit the bar direct from a corner and fired just wide with two other efforts but the best chance of the game arguably fell to Mainz's Japanese striker Shinji Okazaki, who forced a smart save from Ralf Faehrmann.
Mainz, who remain seventh, had a couple of other decent opportunities and two half shouts for a penalty.
Second-placed Bayer Leverkusen (43 points) and Borussia Dortmund in third (42) can extend their advantages over Schalke (41) on Saturday at VfL Wolfsburg and beleaguered Hamburg SV respectively.
Defending champions Bayern Munich, who have a 16-point lead at the top, travel to Hanover 96 on Sunday.
(Writing by Mark Meadows in Berlin, Editing by Ken Ferris)
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).