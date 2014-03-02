Swashbuckling Hoffenheim were involved in yet another high-scoring Bundesliga match as they thrashed VfL Wolfsburg 6-2 on Sunday with three of their goals coming in a six-minute spell before halftime.

Hoffenheim's 23 games have produced exactly 100 goals and the mid-table side have the league's third-best attack, with 52 goals scored, and second-worst defence with 48 conceded.

Previous results have included four 2-2 draws, two 3-3 draws and a 4-4 draw, plus a 6-2 defeat and 5-1 win.

Roberto Firmino began the entertainment in the fourth minute when he diverted Anthony Modeste's cross into the net to put Hoffenheim ahead, although Bas Dost headed the fifth-placed visitors level after 15 minutes.

Niklas Suele headed Hoffenheim back in front in the 37th minute before Frenchman Modeste scored twice in quick succession to make it 4-1 at halftime.

There were some brief jitters for the home fans when Ivan Perisic turned in Kevin de Bruyne's cross to pull one back for the Wolves in the 76th minute.

But Sejad Salihovic added a fifth with a penalty in the 82nd minute and then set up the sixth for Sven Schipplock four minutes later.

Hoffenheim coach Markus Gisdol was still not satisfied with his team's performance.

"In my opinion we still eased off too much. I would have liked my team to stay aggressive," he told Sky.

