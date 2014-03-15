Borussia Moenchengladbach's coach Lucien Favre reacts during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Huub Stevens was denied a winning start as VfB Stuttgart's third coach of the season when his relegation-threatened side missed a penalty and conceded a late goal in a 1-1 draw at Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund suffered a surprise 2-1 home defeat by Borussia Moenchengladbach and the goals flowed again at Hoffenheim as they squandered a 2-0 lead and lost 4-2 at home to Mainz 05.

Stuttgart missed a penalty for the second match in a row as they extended their winless run to 10 matches, a run which included eight defeats and cost coach Thomas Schneider his job last Sunday.

After Christian Gentner missed in last week's 2-2 draw at home to Eintracht Braunschweig, Martin Harnik took the responsibility this time but the Austria forward fired his effort against the post one minute before halftime.

It seemed as if it might not matter when Georg Niedermeier put Stuttgart ahead 10 minutes after the re-start, firing home a rebound after his first effort was saved by Raphael Wolf, and they took control of the game.

But Bremen conjured an equaliser with 11 minutes left when Aaron Hunt dinked a free kick over the wall from the edge of the area to leave the visitors in deep trouble. Stuttgart are 15th with 21 points, one ahead of Hamburg SV who host Nuremberg on Sunday and are in the relegation playoff spot.

Freiburg, who are 17th with 19 points, visit Eintracht Frankfurt, also on Sunday.

Hoffenheim, who have the Bundesliga's third best attack and worst defence, missed an early penalty through Sejad Salihovic before Eugen Polanksi and Roberto Firmino scored early in the second half to put them 2-0 ahead.

But Mainz hit back when Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Benedikt Saller and Shinji Okazaki scored in an eight-minute spell before Okazaki added a fourth in stoppage time. Hoffenheim's 25 games have produced 110 goals, 54 for and 56 against.

Bottom club Eintracht Braunschweig held VfL Wolfsburg 1-1 at home while Hanover 96 won 3-0 at Hertha Berlin.

Leaders Bayern Munich (68 points) were at home to fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen in the evening game with a chance to extend their lead to 23 points.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)