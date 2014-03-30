Hamburg SV's head coach Mirko Slomka reacts during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Eintracht Frankfurt in Hamburg, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Hamburg SV, the only ever-present club since the Bundesliga was founded in 1963, slipped back into the relegation zone after a 3-1 defeat at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday.

Hamburg dropped below VfB Stuttgart into 17th place on goal difference after slumping to their sixth consecutive away defeat despite taking the lead.

Both teams have 24 points, two below Nuremberg, and six games each to play.

Stuttgart are in the relegation playoff spot.

The match started promisingly for three-times Bundesliga winners and former European champions Hamburg when Cameroon forward Jacques Zoua headed in Hakan Calhanoglu's cross just before the half hour.

Hamburg were close to a second when Rafael van der Vaart headed just wide in what proved a costly miss.

Three minutes later, Gladbach were awarded a penalty for a handball by Michael Mancienne and, although Filip Daems saw his weak effort saved by Rene Adler, the Belgian defender followed up to score from the rebound.

Calhanoglu was twice close to putting Hamburg back in front in the second half, before two quick goals from sixth-placed Gladbach finished the visitors off.

Rafael put the finishing touch to a neat move in the 75th minute and Alvaro Dominguez took advantage of poor marking to add the third three minutes later.

"The first half was good from us, but you need a bit of luck in our position, and we played against a class team," Van der Vaart told Sky. "We dominated the game at times and we had our chances."

(Reporting By Brian Homewood; editing by Toby Davis)