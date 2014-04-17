Hamburg SV's Hakan Calhanoglu (L) is congratulated by his team mate Tolgay Arslan after scoring during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Hanover 96 in Hanover, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Hamburg SV midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu returned to training this week and the northern side hope can play a key role in their relegation battle with Saturday's match against VfL Wolfsburg the first of four fixtures that will decide their fate.

The 20-year-old Turkey international, who had been nursing a fever, has been the only real bright spot in Hamburg's disappointing season to date, scoring 10 goals and setting up another three in a sensational debut Bundesliga season.

More of the same will be expected from the young Turk with top striker Pierre Michel Lasogga ruled out for the rest of the season and playmaker Rafael van der Vaart also nursing an injury and doing individual training sessions.

Hamburg have 27 points and are in 16th spot, the relegation playoff berth, with Nuremberg in 17th on 26 and VfB Stuttgart a place above them on 28.

"Hakan has an amazing understanding for the game despite his age," Hamburg coach Mirko Slomka told reporters. "He has the right mix of individuality and teamwork. Hakan is very important for the team."

As Hamburg, nicknamed the 'Dinosaur', seek to protect themselves from Bundesliga extinction and maintain their record of being the only team to have played every season in the top flight since its creation in 1963, it is perhaps ironic that so much rests on the shoulders of one so young.

MANY SUITORS

Calhanoglu has a stunning right foot, is capable of scoring from almost any part of the pitch and has netted five of his season's tally in the last seven league games, attracting the attention of several leading European clubs.

"Selling Hakan is not an option," Hamburg sporting director Oliver Kreuzer said recently.

Despite possessing a contract without a buyout clause that runs to 2018, Calhanoglu could be a rescue act both on and off the pitch for cash-strapped Hamburg, with about half a dozen scouts from teams including Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus in the stands two weeks ago to monitor his performance.

But on a more short-term basis, the German-born Turk must help lift Hamburg out of the danger zone and into safety.

"My full concentration is for Hamburg and the relegation battle," Calhanoglu said this week, brushing aside reports of growing interest from more prestigious clubs.

"I am fully convinced that we will make it."

Bottom side Eintracht Braunschweig are locked in their own battle to avoid the drop but with next opponents, champions Bayern Munich, eager to end a rare three-game league streak without a win, their chances would appear limited.

Leading marksman Domi Kumbela has been ruled out with a muscle injury, worsening the situation for Braunschweig.

In other key matches, second-placed Borussia Dortmund host Mainz 05 as third-placed Schalke 04, three points behind, travel to VfB Stuttgart.

(Editing by John O'Brien)