BERLIN Former champions VfB Stuttgart edged closer to safety with a nervy 0-0 draw at Hanover 96 on Friday that gave them a six-point buffer from the drop zone and all but secured Bundesliga football for their opponents.

Stuttgart, champions in 2007, were the better side and forward Cacau missed a golden chance when he fired over the bar in front of goal eight minutes into the second half.

The visitors kept 11th-placed Hanover, who won their previous two games, at bay throughout.

Hanover almost snatched victory at the end of a lacklustre encounter when Martin Stindl charged clean through in the 88th minute and his shot was saved by keeper Sven Ulreich.

Stuttgart have 32 points in 15th position, five points ahead of Hamburg SV who occupy the relegation playoff spot and travel to Augsburg on Sunday, and six more than second from bottom Nuremberg.

Hanover are on 36 points with two games left.

On Saturday, title winners Bayern Munich take on Werder Bremen in a warm-up for next week's Champions League semi-final return match with Real Madrid who won the first leg 1-0 on Wednesday.

