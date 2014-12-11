Augsburg's head coach Markus Weinzierl arrives for the German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Borussia Dortmund in Augsburg August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Surprise package Augsburg are out to snap leaders Bayern Munich's unbeaten Bundesliga run this season, hoping to repeat last season's feat.

Augsburg, far less illustrious than their fellow Bavarian opponents, have quietly crept up the table with a winning run of their own, having claimed three points in their last four games.

They also have the experience of snapping Bayern's 53-league game unbeaten run last season.

Only Bayern have a longer winning run than them with five but Augsburg, who have as a team compensated for the loss of striker Andre Hahn to Borussia Moenchengladbach this season, are equally impressive at home, having won their last five games there.

"If everything does not work clockwork for Bayern and we have a bit of luck on our side then anything can happen," said Augsburg coach Markus Weinzierl, with his club sitting comfortably in third place, a Bundesliga best for them.

"Normally Bayern win but what is normal in this Bundesliga season so far," he said.

Despite their best league start ever with 24 points from 14 matches, they will need all the luck they can get against awe-inspiring Bayern, with Weinzierl admitting their first aim is to stay up this season.

"We have to remain realistic," the 39-year-old said. "And that means our goal is to remain in the Bundesliga."

Undefeated this season, Bayern are top of the table seven points clear, having conceded a club record three goals in 14 league games so far.

With playmaker Bastian Schweinsteiger making his first start of the season in their 3-0 victory over CSKA Moscow on Wednesday, coach Pep Guardiola's options are gradually increasing as their once-longer injury list shrinks.

On track for a repeat of a treble of titles they achieved in 2013, Bayern have again been in a class of their own and are overwhelming favourites to secure top spot for the winter break later this month, with two games left after Saturday.

Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund want to put more distance between them and the relegation zone with a second straight win, this time against Hertha Berlin, as they look to recover from a disastrous start to their domestic season.

VfL Wolfsburg, in second place, are set to remain title contenders number two behind Bayern, taking on promoted Paderborn and having won eight of their last nine matches in another superb run.

