Schalke 04's Jan Kirchhoff tackles Borussia Moenchengladbach's Raffael (L) during their Bundesliga first division soccer match in Gelsenkirchen February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN A solid defence helped Schalke 04 secure a 1-0 win at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday that lifted them above their rivals into third spot in the Bundesliga in the battle for Champions League places.

Swiss international Tranquillo Barnetta scored the winner after some sloppy defending from Gladbach, beating two defenders at the near post to tap in a pinpoint Kevin-Prince Boateng cross in the 10th minute.

"When you don't allow any (players) through then it's really difficult for your opponent to score," Barnetta told reporters. "We also showed it against Bayern Munich on Tuesday (in a 1-1 draw) where we did not let anything through. That is our goal."

Schalke, without suspended leading striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, were by no means exciting to watch, crowding their defence and waiting to catch the visitors on the break.

The addition of defender Matija Nastasic, on loan from Manchester City, has been an instant success with the Serbian oozing confidence.

Schalke's tactics paid off as Gladbach struggled, failing to create a chance in the entire game while also being caught out at the back on several occasions.

Schalke, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 later this month, have gone five league game without defeat, conceding two goals in the process.

They now have 34 points, one ahead of Gladbach, who had won their previous two games this year.

Champions Bayern Munich, eight points clear at the top on 46, will look to bounce back from a loss and a draw at struggling VfB Stuttgart.

Second-placed VfL Wolfsburg entertain Hoffenheim while last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund take on Freiburg as they look to move off the bottom of the table with a win.

