No cakewalk as Federer wins opening Miami match
Roger Federer continued his impressive 2017 campaign with a straight-sets, second-round victory at the Miami Open in Florida on Saturday.
BERLIN VfL Wolfsburg striker Bas Dost confirmed his sensational form with two goals in their 2-1 victory over struggling Hertha Berlin on Sunday to keep his club in second place, eight points behind leaders Bayern Munich.
The 25-year-old Dutchman, who has now scored seven goals in the last three league games, put the hosts ahead in the 10th minute after an Andre Schuerrle assist.
He added another for his 11th goal of the season in the 74th after Luiz Gustavo hit the post with a superb long-range effort as Wolfsburg eked out a narrow win, surviving several late scares from the Berliners.
Hertha had earlier levelled with their only real scoring chance with Julian Schieber's effort in the first half but failed to find yet another equaliser as Pal Dardai's team remained in 17th place.
Wolfsburg, undefeated in the last 10 league games, are now on 47 points, 10 points clear of third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach, who needed a last-minute Branimir Hrgota equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw at Hamburg SV.
Leaders Bayern continued their seemingly unstoppable march towards the Bundesliga title with a 6-0 demolition of Paderborn on Saturday that lifted them to 55 points.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Roger Federer continued his impressive 2017 campaign with a straight-sets, second-round victory at the Miami Open in Florida on Saturday.
MELBOURNE Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo started the Australian Grand Prix from the pit-lane after his car suffered a problem and failed to line up on the grid.