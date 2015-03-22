Luiz Gustavo (R) of VfL Wolfsburg celebrates his equalizing goal against FSV Mainz 05 during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Mainz, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Borussia Moenchengladbach's Raffael scored twice to secure a shock 2-0 win at Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, who suffered their first home league loss in almost a year.

The Brazilian beat keeper Manuel Neuer with a half-volley against the run of play and added a second in the 77th on the break as the Bavarians were caught searching for an equaliser as Gladbach stay on track for a Champions League spot.

The win keeps Gladbach firmly in third place on 47 points leaving Bayern, who have now lost twice in the league this term, 10 points clear at the top after second-placed VfL Wolfsburg's 1-1 draw at Mainz 05.

After six straight league wins, the defeat was Bayern's first league loss in Munich since April 2014 and delayed coach Pep Guardiola's 50th Bundesliga win.

"We need to analyse the game and aim to get back to winning ways after the international break," Guardiola, who still has the highest win ratio after 60 league games at Bayern, told reporters.

With more than 80 percent possession in the opening 20 minutes, it was clear from the start that Bayern wanted an early goal with Arjen Robben and Robert Lewandowski coming close.

But Dutch forward Robben's comeback from injury was cut short when he had to come off in the 24th and the visitors then scored with their first shot on goal.

Neuer failed to hold on to Raffael's shot, with the ball rolling through his hands and over the line.

Gladbach, pressing high and disrupting the hosts rhythm early, grew bolder in the second half and Neuer had to pull off a fine save to deny forward Andre Hahn in the 70th.

Martin Stranzl and Alvaro Dominguez were extremely effective in keeping the Bavarians out of the box, frustrating Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller, who replaced Robben.

"We wanted to defend even higher," Stranzl said. "But we stayed cool and waited for our chances. Early on Robben caused a lot of trouble but afterwards it was more comfortable for us."

Neuer was again beaten when Raffael picked up a Christoph Kramer pass after a superb run and slotted home for a surprise victory over the champions.

Wolfsburg's Luiz Gustavo scored just past the hour to rescue a draw at improving Mainz with the visitors looking tired from their midweek Europa League triumph at Inter Milan.

The Brazil midfielder first hit the post and then grabbed a 61st minute equaliser for Wolfsburg after Niko Bungert had headed the hosts into the lead in the seventh minute.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)