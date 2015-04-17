BERLIN Borussia Moenchengladbach, chasing a Champions League spot, saw their four-game winning run end when they drew 0-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday.

Gladbach, unbeaten in nine Bundesliga games, remained in third spot on 54 points, three ahead of fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen who play Hanover 96 on Saturday.

Eintracht, largely toothless without injured Bundesliga top scorer Alex Meier, are now without a victory in four matches and lie eighth, just off the Europa League spots.

The hosts were unlucky not to score in the 70th minute when they broke free and Stefan Aigner fired narrowly wide from 10 metres.

Substitute Thorgan Hazard almost snatched victory for Gladbach with the last kick of the game but Eintracht keeper Kevin Trapp was on hand to deny the Belgian.

Leaders Bayern Munich, 10 points clear at the top, take on Hoffenheim on Saturday and need three wins in their remaining six games to seal the title.

