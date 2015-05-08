Hamburg SV's Pierre-Michel Lasogga (L) and Freiburg's Felix Klaus compete for the ball during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Hamburg May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Hamburg SV's Ivica Olic reacts during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Freiburg in Hamburg May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Freiburg's keeper Roman Buerki fails to save as Hamburg SV's Gojko Kacar scores during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Hamburg May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Hamburg SV's Gojko Kacar (L) scores a goal against FSV Mainz 05 during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Mainz, Germany, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Hamburg SV's Gojko Kacar was their hero for the second straight week, scoring a last-gasp equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw against dominant Freiburg on Friday and keep alive their hopes of staying up.

The 28-year-old Serbian midfielder, who scored an 87th-minute winner in last week's 2-1 victory over Mainz 05, threw Hamburg another lifeline, heading in on the rebound after keeper Roman Buerki failed to hold on to the ball in the 90th minute.

Admir Mehmedi had fired the visitors into the lead in the 25th with Hamburg toothless for most of the match.

Freiburg should have finished off the game much earlier with Hamburg keeper Rene Adler repeatedly coming to the rescue.

The former European champions scored with their only chance in the second half after Rafael van der Vaart floated in a corner to stay in 14th place on 32 points, one above Freiburg and Paderborn, who occupy the relegation playoff spot.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)