BERLIN Since Hoffenheim last met Bayern Munich in a top-of-the-table clash during their Bundesliga debut season eight years ago, Julian Nagelsmann's side have spent more time battling to stay in the top flight than fighting for a spot in Europe.

Hoffenheim topped the table after a fast start to that 2008-09 campaign and they will fancy their chances of an upset in Munich on Saturday, which they go into unbeaten in the league, just like Bayern, and on a five-match winning run.

The visitors sit third in the standings on 19 points, four behind Bayern, having won five and drawn four of their nine league games so far, but they have never succeeded in beating the Bavarians in 16 previous encounters.

Boasting the third most potent attack in the league, Hoffenheim will be hoping to give Bayern a run for their money just as Cologne did when they snatched an unexpected draw in Munich last month.

"Cologne showed us you don't have to leave Munich empty-handed," said defender Niklas Suele, whose powerful header earned Hoffenheim a 1-0 victory over Hertha Berlin last week.

"We will also try to get something out of the game. We are in very good form and want to stay up there where we are.

"We still have room for improvement and are far from the finished article," the 21-year-old Germany international added.

Hoffenheim's five-game winning run cannot be matched by Bayern, who have won their last two matches following a pair of surprising draws.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's team appear to have overcome that minor blip while also securing a berth in the Champions League knockout stage with a midweek win over PSV Eindhoven.

Last season's Bundesliga top-scorer Robert Lewandowski is also hitting top form again, netting twice against Eindhoven, after a short goal drought that lasted a few weeks.

The Polish marksman now has 14 goals in 15 matches in all competitions and will be the main danger to Hoffenheim's defence.

"After Euro 2016, I had a very short pre-season," Lewandowski said. "So I had a phase when I did not feel that good. That is normal with such a short pre-season training.

"But it is going really well at the moment... and I aim to do what I know best and that is to score goals."

Second-placed RB Leipzig, two points behind Bayern, host Mainz 05 on Sunday, while Borussia Dortmund, in sixth spot and without a league win since September, travel to bottom side Hamburg SV, who are still looking for their first win.

(Editing by John O'Brien)