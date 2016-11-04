BERLIN Germany coach Joachim Loew named three newcomers in his squad for this month's World Cup qualifier against San Marino and friendly against Italy.

Bayer Leverkusen teenage midfielder Benjamin Henrichs, 22-year-old Yannick Gerhardt of VfL Wolfsburg and Olympic silver medallist Serge Gnabry, impressive with Werder Bremen this season, were all included.

"We want to give young players an opportunity to show what they can do," Loew told reporters on Friday.

"Now we want to see Serge Gnabry, Yannick Gerhardt and Benjamin Henrichs, all of whom we know from the Under-21. Their good performances in recent months have been noted."

The Germans, top of their group, travel to Serravalle to face European minnows San Marino in a World Cup qualifier on Nov. 11 before taking on Italy in a friendly in Milan four days later.

Loew has agreed to rest midfielder Mesut Ozil while Toni Kroos and Sami Khedira will only play against San Marino.

Winger Andre Schuerrle and central defender Antonio Ruediger were also left out to give them a break after they both recovered from injuries only recently.

"Players in international top league do not have the winter break as in the Bundesliga," Loew said.

"So it is good, in some cases, to give players, who are regularly playing for us and the club, a break."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)