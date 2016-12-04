REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach DFL RULES TO LIMIT THE ONLINE USAGE DURING MATCH TIME TO 15 PICTURES PER GAME. IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED AT ANY TIME. FOR FURTHER QUERIES PLEASE CONTACT DFL DIRECTLY AT + 49 69 650050. - RTSUL9L

BERLIN Hamburg SV claimed their first Bundesliga win of the season at the 13th attempt on Sunday as they won 2-0 at fellow strugglers Darmstadt.

The Dinos, the only ever-present team in the Bundesliga's 53-year history, also moved off the bottom of the table thanks to goals from Michael Gregoritsch and Matthias Ostrzolek.

Hamburg, who now have seven points, moved one point above Ingolstadt and one point behind Darmstadt, who are 16th and in the relegation playoff spot.

Gregoritsch missed two early chances as Hamburg took control of the match but made no mistake on the half-hour when he headed the opener from Filip Kostic's cross from the left.

The visitors continued to dominate but missed more chances and had to wait until the 90th minute to wrap up their win when Gotoku Sakai burst forward and fed Ostrzolek, who rifled the ball home.

It was a first-ever Bundesliga goal for the 26-year-old left back, who is in his sixth season in Germany's top-flight, having previously played for Augsburg before joining Hamburg in 2014.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ian Chadband)