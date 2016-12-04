Wood grabs 20th goal as Leeds down Forest 2-0
LONDON Chris Wood scored his 20th goal of the season as Leeds United went third in the English Championship on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest whose relegation fears intensified.
BERLIN Hamburg SV claimed their first Bundesliga win of the season at the 13th attempt on Sunday as they won 2-0 at fellow strugglers Darmstadt.
The Dinos, the only ever-present team in the Bundesliga's 53-year history, also moved off the bottom of the table thanks to goals from Michael Gregoritsch and Matthias Ostrzolek.
Hamburg, who now have seven points, moved one point above Ingolstadt and one point behind Darmstadt, who are 16th and in the relegation playoff spot.
Gregoritsch missed two early chances as Hamburg took control of the match but made no mistake on the half-hour when he headed the opener from Filip Kostic's cross from the left.
The visitors continued to dominate but missed more chances and had to wait until the 90th minute to wrap up their win when Gotoku Sakai burst forward and fed Ostrzolek, who rifled the ball home.
It was a first-ever Bundesliga goal for the 26-year-old left back, who is in his sixth season in Germany's top-flight, having previously played for Augsburg before joining Hamburg in 2014.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ian Chadband)
LONDON Shane Long struck a stoppage-time winner as Southampton upset Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield on Wednesday to become the first side to reach the League Cup final without conceding after expertly manning the barricades in their last-four second leg clash.
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.