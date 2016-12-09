BERLIN Hoffenheim shared a scrappy 0-0 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday to stretch their unbeaten run to 14 Bundesliga games and remain in fourth position, ahead of their opponents on goal difference.

Eintracht substitute Ante Rebic breathed some life into the home team's attack when he went on after an hour and almost broke the deadlock minutes later.

They were reduced to 10 men though when Timothy Chandler pushed Hoffenheim forward Sandro Wagner and was shown a straight red card with seven minutes to go.

Hoffenheim have 26 points from 14 matches, one behind third-placed Hertha Berlin.

Promoted RB Leipzig are top on 33 points and travel to bottom club Ingolstadt on Saturday when champions Bayern Munich, three points behind, host struggling VfL Wolfsburg.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Tony Jimenez)