Wood grabs 20th goal as Leeds down Forest 2-0
LONDON Chris Wood scored his 20th goal of the season as Leeds United went third in the English Championship on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest whose relegation fears intensified.
BERLIN Hoffenheim shared a scrappy 0-0 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday to stretch their unbeaten run to 14 Bundesliga games and remain in fourth position, ahead of their opponents on goal difference.
Eintracht substitute Ante Rebic breathed some life into the home team's attack when he went on after an hour and almost broke the deadlock minutes later.
They were reduced to 10 men though when Timothy Chandler pushed Hoffenheim forward Sandro Wagner and was shown a straight red card with seven minutes to go.
Hoffenheim have 26 points from 14 matches, one behind third-placed Hertha Berlin.
Promoted RB Leipzig are top on 33 points and travel to bottom club Ingolstadt on Saturday when champions Bayern Munich, three points behind, host struggling VfL Wolfsburg.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON Shane Long struck a stoppage-time winner as Southampton upset Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield on Wednesday to become the first side to reach the League Cup final without conceding after expertly manning the barricades in their last-four second leg clash.
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.